A Pike County man was arrested on several charges, including child endangerment, after Pikeville Police said he transported a minor to buy drugs.
According to an arrest citation written by PPD Officer Amanda Lowe, on Aug. 3, she assisted Officer Zachary Bowens with a traffic stop on Town Mountain Road near U.S. 119.
The female passenger in the vehicle, the citation said, gave Bowens a name and date of birth that didn’t match. The female was identified as a 17-year-old.
The driver was identified as Ronald M. Bentley, 54, of Long Fork Road, Virgie. Bentley and the juvenile had conflicting stories as to where they were coming from and why, Lowe wrote.
Bentley, the citation said, consented to a search of his vehicle, at which time officers found an empty buprenorphine pack in the passenger side door.
The juvenile contacted her guardians to pick her up from the Pikeville Police Department.
Bowens, the citation said, conducted a search of the juvenile’s purse before transport and located a glass smoking pipe, at which time she admitted to having methamphetamine in her bra, which she removed and gave to Bowens.
Lowe wrote that she placed Bentley under arrest on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor for transporting the juvenile to buy drugs. The citation said Lowe further searched the vehicle and found two unopened packs of buprenorphine films, as well as an empty pack and a smoking pipe that had an odor of marijuana.
In addition to the endangerment charge, Bentley was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.