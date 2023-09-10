A Pike County man was recently arrested on theft charges after Pikeville Police say he took cash from a lost wallet.
According to the arrest citation, in the afternoon hours on Sept. 5, Pikeville Police Officer James Hobson responded to the Wal-mart area in reference to a lost property complaint.
Upon contact with the caller, Hobson wrote, she advised that she lost her wallet in the Walmart parking lot.
Upon reviewing video footage, the citation said, Hobson observed the victim to place her wallet on top of her vehicle and exit the parking lot towards Food City, where the wallet was observed to still be on top of the vehicle.
The victim is observed on camera looking for her wallet before quickly exiting the Food City parking lot and driving back towards Walmart, Hobson wrote.
As the victim turned onto Cassady Boulevard in front of Aarons, the citation said, Hobson observed the wallet fall from her vehicle.
A short time later, the citation said, a blue PT Cruiser is seen on camera near the wallet that is laying in the roadway.
The driver of the PT Cruiser, Hobson wrote, is seen on camera picking up the wallet and the items and money that had fallen from the wallet.
Sever hours later on the same date, the citation said, Officer Daniel Fields was conducting patrol on U.S. 23 when he observed the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Burning Bush specialty store.
At that time, the citation said, Fields and Hobson entered the store and made contact with the operator, identified as Bobby Charles, 51, of Right Fork Grassy, Racoon.
Upon making contacting with Charles, the citation said, he openly admitted that he had picked up the wallet from the roadway.
When asked where the wallet was, the citation said, Charles stated that he took the money out of it and placed it into a blessing box in the Zebulon area.
The wallet, Hobson wrote, contained all of the victims personal information such as her social security card and debit cards.
Inside of Charles’ wallet, the citation said, Hobson located $644 that matched the denominations of currency the victim stated was inside of the wallet.
When asked if the $644 belonged to the victim, Hobson wrote, Charles state that it did.
Charles was transported to and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center of charges of theft of property mislaid or delivered by mistake.