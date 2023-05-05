A Pikeville woman was arrested on several charges including DUI and trafficking in fentanyl after a hit-and-run crash.
According to Pikeville Police Public Information Officer Tony Conn, on May 3, officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run in the Trivette Drive area.
Conn said that the investigation showed that a 2005 Chevrolet passenger car had hit another car which was attempting to back out of a parking space, then fled the scene.
While speaking with the hit-and-run victim, Conn said, the Chevrolet car passed by the scene and was pointed out by the victim. Conn said the car, driven by Ashley M. Stewart, 39, of Owens Drive, Pikeville, still had paint from the victim’s car on it.
According to an arrest citation written by PPD Officer Amanda Lowe, she was assisting Conn at the scene and speaking with Stewart, who whispered to the officer that she had a baggie in her pocket but she didn’t know what was in it, as it belonged to a passenger.
Once the baggie was found, Conn said, it was found that it contained approximately 8 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Conn said other evidence was also found indicative of trafficking.
While being transported to the Pike County Detention Center, Lowe wrote, Stewart told her that she is addicted to heroin and was planning to go to rehab. Further, the citation said, Stewart admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.
second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container first-offense, trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.
Included in the charges against Stewart, according to Conn, was a charge of driving without a license/negligence in an accident, which Conn said makes Stewart, under the law, negligent in causing the crash.