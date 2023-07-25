Pikeville Police say four Pike County residents are now behind bars on a multitude of charges after fleeing from the police during an attempted traffic stop.
According to an arrest citation, while conducting patrol, Commissioner Phillip Reed attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold Toyota Corolla on North Bypass Road, Pikeville.
However, the citation said, the vehicle failed to stop and began to flee from the bypass area onto U.S. 23 northbound.
Once the vehicle was on U.S. 23, the citation said, it continued to flee, reaching speeds of 90 mph.
The vehicle continued onto U.S. 23 until it turned onto Ratliffs Creek Road, the citation said, at which time it pulled onto a dirt driveway in the 800 block of Ratliffs Creek.
Four subjects exited the vehicle at that time, the citation said, fleeing into the creek and yards.
Three of the occupants of the vehicle were apprehended near the scene, according to the citation.
The driver, identified as Casondra Smith, 26, of High Street, Pikeville, attempted to run toward the creek, the citation said, however, she was apprehended by officers.
A search of the area where Smith exited the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a clear box that contained two small bags of heroin, the citation said, along with two small bags of methamphetamine, suboxone strips and working scales.
Once placed under arrest and escorted to a patrol car, the citation said, Smith became combative and attempted to kick officers.
At that time, according to the citation, pepper spray was used to gain compliance.
After Smith complied, the citation said, officers rinsed her eyes out with water.
Smith was taken to the hospital for clearance, the citation said, at which time a nurse observed an item fall out of Smith’s pants and land in the toilet.
After the bag was retrieved, according to the citation, it appeared to contain methamphetamine.
Smith was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (heroin), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
Two other occupants arrested at the scene, Robert L. Jones, 30, of Ratliffs Creek Road, Pikeville and Ricky Lee, 26, of Sixth Avenue, Williamson, West Virginia, were charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and resisting arrest.
Additionally, Lee was charged with giving an officer false identifying information, theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, failure to pay fines and failure to appear in court.
The fourth subject, later identified as Christopher J. Thacker, 27, of Hillcrest Drive, Pikeville, was apprehended after officers received several calls about a male walking in the hillside near the original traffic stop, according to the citation.
Upon arrival to the area where the male was seen, officers made contact with Thacker, the citation said, who was observed to have countless scratches from what appeared to be brush and thorn patches.
Thacker was also shoeless and covered in dirt, the citation said, and appeared to be “manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance.”
Thacker was transported to and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, public intoxication and contempt of court.