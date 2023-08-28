Three Louisville residents have been indicted by a Pike County grand jury on charges linked to alleged “grab-and-go” thefts committed against a Pikeville business.
On. Aug. 16, the grand jury indicted Jaron L. Thompson, 26, of Browns Lane, Louisville, Malcolm J. Johnson, 21, of Wilson Avenue, Louisville, and Shamika Williamson, 25, of Catherine Street, Louisville, on charges of engaging in a criminal syndicate and theft. Thompson was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and Williamson was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
According to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, Thompson and Johnson committed the thefts on two occasions at Ulta in the Pikeville Commons, with Williamson joining the other two in a second theft. Slone said the thefts were committed by the suspects coming into the store and grabbing items and leaving, not concealing what they were doing, in a “grab-and-go” theft fashion.
In the first theft, Slone said, the suspects fled the scene with $5,882 worth of items, while they fled with $9,297 in items in the second.
Slone said the type of thefts and the fact that it doesn’t appear any of the suspects have links to Pike County makes the cases high profile.
“This does really concern me,” he said.
The case was investigated by Pikeville Police Officer Colby Hobson who, Slone said, deserves praise for his work on the case, especially considering the suspects’ lack of links to the community.
“He did some very good police work in identifying all involved,” Slone said.
Thompson and Johnson are also facing an earlier indictment related to the first Ulta incident, while both are also facing charges in Warren County as well and Thompson is facing a theft case in Boone County. Williamson, in addition to facing charges in Boone County, is also, court records show, currently on probation in charges dating back to 2018, one of which is engaging in organized crime.
Slone said retail theft doesn’t just affect the businesses victimized, but also results in prices being raised and other effects that business customers must endure.