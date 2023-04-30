A proclamation, an ordinance change and a proposal award were all discussed during the April 24 meeting of the Pikeville City Commission.
Mayor Jimmy Carter read a proclamation that declared May 7 through May 13 as Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week.
“This is a week the city has recognized since 2006,” Carter said. “We just want to be proactive in recognizing the needs of the children.”
City engineer Brad Slone submitted a request to award a proposal to Parking Logix Inc., for the Pikeville Parking Garage Occupancy Monitoring project.
“This is a monitoring system that keeps track of the number of available parking spaces in the parking garage and displays that information,” Slone said. “This will help motorists in seeing on a display screen if the garage is full and what parking spaces are available.”
The occupancy monitoring system has an initial cost of $17,582 with a $1,500 annual fee.
The commission voted to approve awarding the contract.
City attorney Rusty Davis read, for a second time, Ordinance O-2023-03, which amends section 123 of the code of ordinances relating to mobile food vendors.
“The city commission has determined the City of Pikeville will benefit from the presence of these mobile food vendors in order to support the growing tourist industry, the commission determined that the permit fees required from these vendors is a detriment to their ability to operate, those permit fees will be eliminated,” Davis read. “Upon filing a completed application, a vendor permit will be issued.”
Davis said that this effectively does away with the permit fee that was placed on the mobile food vendors.
The ordinance was approved unanimously by the commission.