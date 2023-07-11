A Pike County man recently learned his fate after he pleaded guilty to his role in a woman’s murder
Chadwick S Hunt, 46, of Lick Creek Road, was sentenced July 7 by Pike Circuit Court Judge Eddy Coleman to serve 23 years in prison.
According to court documents, in 2021, a Pike grand jury indicted Hunt on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence related to the death of Clara Morgan O’Brien, 39, of Feds Creek.
Hunt was already facing the abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence charges after he was arrested in December 2020 when O’Brien’s body was found on his property.
During the course of the investigation, Kentucky State Police Det. Dustin Thompson testified in a January 2021 hearing, Trooper Sheldon Thomas discovered that the last person to see O’Brien alive mentioned that O’Brien had said she had to go to Lick Creek. Upon further investigation, Thompson said, it was determined that Hunt was the person she would have gone to see.
“A body was found in a bag across the road from Mr. Hunt’s house in a drain underneath the road,” Thompson testified, adding he and other officers, along with the Pike County Coroner Russel Roberts, recovered the body. “We had opened the bag up and attempted to identify her and inside we found a partially naked female …”
Thompson testified that, on one of the bags into which the body had been placed, officers found a sticker which had Hunt’s father’s name on it.
Upon being informed about O’Brien’s body being found, Thompson said, Hunt told officers that O’Brien had overdosed inside of his residence and he had given her CPR.
Hunt then told officers, Thomson said, that he placed her in the bags and put her under the road by himself.
However, court documents show, the autopsy revealed that O’Brien had been severely beaten and stabbed numerous times.
Hunt has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since his arrest in December 2020 and was returned there following the sentencing hearing.