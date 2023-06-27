A Pike County man is facing numerous drug and firearms charges related to crimes allegedly committed in Pike and Floyd counties, including one incident in which he was arrested after he was indicted in three separate state drug trafficking cases.
Joshua D. “Fudge” Habern, 40, of Redale Road, Pikevillewas indicted on charges of possession with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of a substance containing methampehetamine (two counts), possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense (three counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of a fentanyl mixture and possession with the intent to distribute 40 or more grams of a substance containing fentanyl.
According to the indictment, the firearms charges alone carry a potential life sentence if Habern is convicted.
The indictment details instances dating from June 2022 through September.
In addition, the indictment points to an incident which occurred on June 1 in Floyd County, while Habern was already facing two drug trafficking indictments in Floyd County and one in Pike County.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, on June 1, he went to a residence on Ky. 979 at Beaver to serve an indictment warrant on another man and, after officers pulled in, they saw Habern flee on foot from a camper at the residence.
Ball wrote that Habern surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. During a search of the area, Ball wrote, he found a bag containing a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine where he had chased Habern. In addition, Ball wrote, he found firearms and digital scales inside the camper from which Habern had fled.
Habern told the trooper he fled because he had felony warrants, but said the drugs and firearms were not his.
Habern was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center where he has remained since.