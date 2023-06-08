A Pike man was recently indicted on charges of first-degree assault and third-offense DUI in relation to a 2022 crash.
According to an arrest citation in the case, on Nov. 30, Shane Stanley, 44, of Pigeon Roost Road, crashed a Toyota Camry into a tree, causing serious injuries to his female passenger.
The collision occurred on Pigeon Roost Road, Kentucky State Police Trooper T. Wood wrote in the citation.
While rendering aid to the passenger, Wood wrote, he observed a bottle of “high voltage detox double flush” in the seat.
Upon making contact with Stanley, the citation said, Wood observed Stanley to be stumbling and unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.
As Wood was speaking to Stanley, according to the citation, Stanley was having trouble holding his head up.
Stanley had bloodshot, watery eyes, Wood wrote, and a strong odor of marijuana coming from his person.
When asked if he had taken any medication or alcohol prior to the collision, Stanley replied that he had taken three Gabapentin and smoked marijuana earlier that day, the citation said.
Stanley then voluntarily agreed to Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST), Wood wrote, but was unable to successfully complete the testing
After his investigation, Wood wrote, he placed Stanley under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported him to Pikeville Medical Center (PMC).
Implied consent was read at PMC, the citation said, and Wood offered Stanley a blood test and personal test, to which Stanley replied he did not want either because he knew he had something in his system.
An arraignment in the case is set for July 6.