A Pike County man is facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing a vehicle’s catalytic converter.
According to court documents, Ryan Bishop, 31, of Coal Run Hill, Pikeville, was arrested June 21 on a warrant charging him with theft (parts from a vehicle, valued between $1,000 and $10,000).
According to the warrant, obtained by Pikeville Police Officer Larry Thacker, at 7 a.m. on June 21, Bishop intentionally cut and removed the catalytic converter from a Ford F-150 parked at the Baird Avenue McDonald’s in Pikeville.
Bishop was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and granted administrative release. An arraignment in the case is set for Aug. 9.