A Pike County man who was convicted of trafficking in fentanyl was recently sentenced to serve two decades in jail.
According to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, on June 6, the jury found Scott R. Hurley, 42, of Mount Chase Drive, Pikeville, guilty of several charges, including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, linked to an incident which occurred last year.
In response to the verdict, the jury also recommended that Hurley be sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Hurley appeared before Pike Circuit Court Judge Eddy Coleman on Aug. 11 at which time Coleman followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Hurley to serve 20 years.
According to court documents in that case, on July 4, 2022, Pikeville Police Officer Larry Thacker was parked in the median of U.S. 23 across from Community Trust Bank when he saw a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant, driven by Hurley, traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The citation said Hurley fled before running off the road, at which point he threw a plastic bag out of the window of the vehicle.
Thacker wrote that Hurley then began driving the wrong way on Ky. 3496 before coming to stop.
The citation said the bag was retrieved and contained methamphetamine and a brown powder substance which appeared to be heroin and was later found to contain fentanyl.
Pike Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith, who prosecuted the case, said the amount of the drugs found, as well as the fact that Hurley was out on bond awaiting the imposition of a 14-year sentence in connection with another case at the time of the incident factored into the jury’s decision to recommend the maximum sentence.