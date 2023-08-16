A Pike County man convicted of trafficking in a controlled substance recently learned his fate.
Franklin R. Compton, 51, of Red Creek Road, Pikeville, was sentenced to 15 years of probation with alternative sentencing and ordered to serve 180 days in the Pike County Detention Center in connection with trafficking charges he picked up in 2021.
Compton appeared before Pike Circuit Court Judge Eddy Coleman on Aug. 11 at which time he requested an alternative sentence to his recommended 15 years to serve.
A member of staff from Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) spoke on behalf of Compton.
According to the ARC staff member, Compton has completed phases one, two and three of the Spiritual Pathways Program and has been accepted as the first ever ARC spiritual life intern.
Through the Peer Support Program, he continued, Compton is working to become a certified drug counselor.
Compton also addressed the court.
“First of all, I’d like to apologize to the court and the commonwealth,” Compton said. “I accept the blame for what I’ve done.”
Compton said he believes he has found his destiny.
“I’ve got real close to God where I’m at today,” said Compton. “And I just get enjoyment out of trying to help other people find their relationship.”
Although he would like to stay at ARC, Compton said, If his destiny is to witness to those who are incarcerated, then he can accept that.
“Wherever the Lord sees fit, I know that that’s where you’re going to come with your decision,” said Compton. “And I’m ready to accept whatever you decide.”
Compton was represented by Attorney Kevin Slone.
Slone also spoke on behalf of Compton.
“I see a big change in him; I see the person he’s become now,” said Slone. “And I’d like to see the court consider giving him an alternative sentence or some an option of some kind beyond the 12 years to serve.”
Pike County Commonwealth’s Assistant Attorney Erin Chamberlain spoke on behalf of the commonwealth.
This is already a negotiated plea, Chamberlain said.
Compton was originally charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking, Chamberlain continued, and had approximately 125 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
The trafficking in fentanyl charge, Chamberlain said, was amended to a possession charge and his first-degree persistent felony offender charge was amended to a second-degree persistent felony offender charge.
“I think that we have made all of the concessions that we can make to Mr. Compton given the amount of drugs that he had and his prior record.”
Compton was facing a 15-year sentence, Chamberlain said, with a 20 percent parole eligibility.
Additionally, Chamberlain said, Compton is facing another trafficking charge in Wolfe County Circuit Court.
Coleman imposed a sentence of 15 years probated for five years with alternative sentencing along with 180 days in the Pike County Detention Center beginning immediately.
Compton was taken into custody and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.