A Pikeville man was arrested recently after police said they uncovered three incidents in which he stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Brandon Martin, on April 25, PPD Lt. Chad Branham received a call from Pike County Detention Center Capt. Chase Snodgrass, who was at Lowe’s and said he saw Jason Rose, 41, of Village Street, who he believed had an active warrant for shoplifting from the store.
Martin wrote that he conducted a traffic stop on Rose’s vehicle and placed him under arrest.
According to the citation, the thefts, committed by Rose and another individual, occurred on three separate occasions beginning in January.
On Jan. 31, the citation said, Rose and the other man stole approximately $1,011 worth of items. In a second incident on Feb. 6, according to the citation, the two men stole items valued at $876 and then fraudulently returned them to the store.
On Feb. 10, Martin wrote, the duo stole items valued at $956.
All of the thefts, the citation said, were recorded on the store’s security cameras.
Rose was arrested on a felony charge of theft and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.