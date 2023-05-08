A Pike County man is facing a charge of trafficking in fentanyl after Pikeville Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving.
According to an arrest citation written by PPD Officer Zachary Bowens, on May 2, he saw a 2005 Nissan Frontier pickup truck pulling out of the Double Kwik on South Mayo Trail and noted the front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt.
Bowens wrote that, while traveling behind the vehicle, it made a sudden right-hand turn from U.S. 23 South onto the U.S. 460 exit, and failed to use a turn signal before doing so.
Upon stopping the vehicle, Bowens wrote, he confirmed that neither the front seat passenger nor the back seat passengers were wearing seat belts and found that the driver, Austin D. Moore, 26, of Harless Creek Road, Regina, had an active warrant.
The citation said that, upon conducting a search subsequent to Moore’s arrest, Bowens found a box under the driver’s seat which contained a large number of clear plastic bags, believed to be used for the sale of narcotics, as well as two plastic bags containing a white powder substance believed to be fentanyl.
Moore, the citation said, told the officer the substance was “powdered sugar,” and was found to be in possession of $216 in cash he stated he had gotten for his birthday.
Moore was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.