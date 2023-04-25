Several people have been charged by indictment in connection with drug cases in an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Pikeville Police Department.
While serving one indictment warrant last week, court documents said, the department found a large quantity of drugs and evidence that the indicted individual was continuing to traffick in controlled substances.
According to court documents in the case, on April 20, PPD officers were conducting surveillance on an Owens Drive residence where Patrick Dewayne Combs, 27, of Couchtown Road, Busy, was residing. Combs, court documents show, was wanted on several warrants from Perry County.
While surveillance was being conducted, according to an arrest citation, officers saw Larry J. Robinson, 37, of Owens Drive, enter the apartment. Robinson was wanted in connection with an indictment handed down as part of the PPD’s ongoing investigation charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense) and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
PPD officers, the citation said, knocked on the door of the residence and clearly announced their presence, but received no response, prompting them to prepare to make entry. At that time one of the residents of the apartment opened the door.
Upon investigation, the citation said, officers found on Robinson’s person a large amount of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl and $617 in cash. Officers also found, in a backpack belonging to Robinson, working scales and several empty small plastic baggies, items indicative of drug trafficking, the citation said.
Robinson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on the indictment warrant, as well as new charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense) and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.
Court documents said that, after placing Combs under arrest, they found a quantity of a substance believed to be fentanyl. Combs was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on the Perry County charges as well as a new charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
In addition to Robinson and Combs, others charged in connection with the ongoing PPD investigation include:
• Timothy Anderson, 43, of Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Ermil Rogers, 42, of Road Fork, Pikeville, on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Amber Gibson, 32, of Poor Bottom Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, being a persistent felony offender in the second degree and traffic charges.
• Brian Hall, 47, of Mills Branch Road, Pikeville, on charges of enhanced aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams of fentanyl), first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Teresa Price, 38, of Right Fork of Island Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, two counts), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Nathan Keene 31, of Third Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense) and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• William Chaney, 40, of Brown Street, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
PPD asks for the public’s help in identifying drug activity in the city. Anyone with information is asked to call, (606) 437-5111. Callers may remain anonymous.