Several convicted drug traffickers were recently given sentences around a decade each as they appeared in Pike Circuit Court.
Anthony Bogucki, 37, of Bordallo Drive, Lexington, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Thomas E. Simmons, 57, of Paddle Horn Drive, Pikeville, was sentenced to serve 10 years on two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
Simmons will receive credit for time served, which is a little more than one year.
Gregory Smith, 40, of Thomas Lane, Clearfield, was sentenced to serve 10 years on the charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
While awaiting his sentencing trial, Smith completed an in-patient addiction recovery program and will receive credit for time served for his time in the program.
Bogucki, Simmons and Smith all appeared before Pike Circuit Court Judge Eddy Coleman.
Coleman handed down the sentences as per the recommendation of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office.
David Ferguson, 50, of Dry Fork, Shelbiana, was sentenced May 11 to serve 15 years in prison on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender in relation to two separate methamphetamine trafficking cases from earlier this year.
The sentence was handed down by Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall and followed the recommendation of Slone’s office, who was represented in the case by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith.