A man is facing charges including arson and endangerment after, Kentucky State Police said, he set a fire in a rehabilitation facility, endangering other residents.
According to the arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Logan Hillerman, on Sept. 8, the agency responded to a report that Marcus Newsome, 30, address unavailable had started a fire at a rehabilitation facility on Zebulon Highway.
Upon arrival, Hillerman wrote, he observed a large amount of smoke coming from the inside of the house. The citation said Hillerman spoke with one of the residents who stated everyone was out safe.
Hillerman spoke with Newsome, who advised he had started the fire in the bathroom and that he regretted setting the fire because of the other residents.
Newsome was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.