A Mingo County, West Virginia, teen was arrested recently after, police said, he was driving recklessly at the South Side Mall in South Williamson and fled from the responding Kentucky State Police troopers.
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Timothy Smith, just after midnight on April 30, he was contacted by witnesses and received a complaint of a vehicle at the mall causing a disturbance, driving fast and spinning his car in circles.
The citation said Smith responded and saw a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro “doing donuts” in the mall parking lot. The vehicle, Smith wrote, was being operated at a high rate of speed.
The trooper activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the citation said, at which time the driver, later identified as Bennett Cox II, 18, of Matewan, W.Va., sped off before losing control, at which time Smith was able to identify that Cox was not wearing a seatbelt.
Cox then again drove off, the citation said, almost striking another responding trooper’s cruiser. At that point, the citations said, the Camaro went into a ditch, struck trees, brush and a pole, before coming to a rest in the ditch on the opposite side of the roadway.
The citation said Cox fled the scene on foot and was spotted by a third responded trooper running in the parking lot of the U.S. Bank approximately 100 yards from the scene.
When contacted, Smith wrote, Cox had a very strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person and told the trooper he ran because he was trying to save himself from being in trouble with the police. Further, the citation said, Cox told troopers he had been drinking an alcohol beverage.
Cox, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol level of .132, higher than the .080 at which someone is considered to be driving while intoxicated in Kentucky.
According to the citation, Cox was medically cleared at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), leaving the scene of an accident and traffic charges.