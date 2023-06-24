A Pike County woman was recently arrested on numerous charges, including a first-degree trafficking charge, after police said they discovered 1 pound of methamphetamine in her residence.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper D. Saylor, Sasha Sword, 35, of Ky. 610 West, Virgie, had been the subject of drug investigations conducted by KSP Post 9 street-level detectives. On June 16, the citation said, the Post 9 Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a “knock and talk” at Sword’s residence due to suspected drug trafficking activity.
Upon making contact with Sword at the front door, Saylor wrote, troopers advised her of the reason for their visit and asked for consent to conduct a search of her home for illegal items.
Sword gave verbal consent, the citation said, and was present with units as they walked through the home to her back bedroom.
According to the citation, a large clear plastic baggie with visible methamphetamine residue, along with a set of digital scales, were located on a table in her bathroom.
When asked if there were any additional drug items in the home, Saylor wrote, Sword advised that there were.
She then lifted the mattress in the bedroom, the citation said, revealing a large clear plastic baggie with an estimated 1 pound of a crystal rock-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Additionally, the citation said, Sword voluntarily opened that safe in her bedroom where a quantity of suspected heroin or fentanyl was located.
Also located inside the safe, Saylor wrote, was an estimated $4,000 in cash in small bills.
Next to the safe, the citation said, a quantity of marijunan was found concealed in a coffee ground canister.
Also, Saylor wrote, four rifles and an assortment of handguns were discovered concealed behind a wall panel in the closet.
In total, according to the citation, 12 firearms were found, including eight rifles and four handguns.
Sword was confirmed to be a convicted felon by the Post 9 radio room, the citation said.
Due to the substantially large amount of methamphetamine, variety of illegal drugs found, digital scales used for measuring drugs and large amount of cash, Saylor wrote, it is believed Sword was participating in the trafficking of illegal drugs, as these are all indicators of such.
All drug items and firearms taken in as evidence with drug items were sent to the KSP lab for identification, the citation said.
Sword was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (heroin), trafficking in marijuana first-offense (less than 8 ounces), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.