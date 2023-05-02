A Pike County man is facing felony charges after, Kentucky State Police said, he stole telephone lines in the Jonancy area.
According to a citation written by KSP Trooper Adam Pierce, on April 28, KSP Post 9 received a complaint from a worker with AT&T who stated there had been approximately 600 feet of telephone line stolen at Jonancy Lane. The worker, the citation said, told the trooper that the lines had been stolen from poles.
Pierce wrote that, while subsequently patrolling the area, he saw several stripped wires and wiring on the ground around a camper at Jonancy Lane. The camper, the citation said, was identified as the residence of Steven Musick, 46.
The citation said that, while attempting to make contact with Musick, who was not at the residence, he observed bolt cutters and other tools used to cut and strip wiring in the same area as the camper and the stripped lines.
Pierce wrote that he made contact with Musick at a residence at Ky. 610, but he denied stealing the telephone line.
The trooper wrote in the citation that Musick had told his girlfriend he had found a way to make some extra money, but would not disclose how.
Musick was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, theft ($1,000 to $10,000 in value) and possession of burglary tools.