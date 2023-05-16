Kentucky State Police said in a statement May 12 that one man was killed and another arrested following an incident which occurred at Phelps.
According to the statement, just after 8 a.m. on May 12, troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Ky. 194 East and found a male victim, identified as William Working, 34, had been shot.
Working was declared dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall's office.
According to the statement, the initial investigation resulted in a finding that Working had been shot by Sterlin Justice, 19, of Hurricane Creek, Stopover.
According to KSP, Justice was arrested a short time later at a residence approximately 5 miles from the scene of the shooting.
Justice was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and is currently charged with murder.
The incident did result in a brief lockdown of Phelps High School as a precautionary procedure.
KSP Det. Mahala Lewis is leading the investigation.