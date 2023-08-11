A Pike County man is facing two years behind bars in connection with a burglary that occurred at a Pike County jewelry store last year.
John D. Thacker, 42, of Red Creek Road, was found guilty of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking (more than $1,000) after a trial last week before Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall.
According to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, during the sentencing phase of the trial, the jury recommended Thacker serve two years for his crimes.
Around Oct. 11, Slone said, authorities believe Thacker, who was previously employed at Shoe Dept., entered the building where Hefner’s Jewelers was located through a neighboring store.
From there, Slone said, Thacker made his way into Hefner’s Jewelers by cutting through a wall.
Once Thacker was in Hefner’s Jewelers, Slone said, he set off a motion sensor in the public area.
When the sirens went off, Slone said, Thacker exited the building through the front door, where a witness observed him get in his truck and drive away.
Police stopped Thacker at Cassady Boulevard, Slone said, at which time they observed him to be covered in sheet rock dust.
Additionally, Slone said, officers saw Thacker throw a blanket over something in the back of his truck.
Thacker was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking and contempt of court.
Sentencing for Thacker in this case is set for September.
In a separate case, court documents show, Thacker was indicted on charges of first-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking for an incident that occurred at a residence in September, 2022.
According to the indictment, on or about the seventh day of Sept., Thacker knowingly and unlawfully entered or remained in the dwelling of another male with the intent to commit a crime.
While in the residence, the indictment said, Thacker took control of a Smith & Wesson .357 handgun which belonged to the other male.
Additionally, the indictment said, Thacker took collectible coins and jewelry from the residence.
Thacker is currently awaiting trial in this case.