Kentucky State Police (KSP) say a Huntington, W.V. man is behind bars on several charges, including a trafficking charge, after an attempted traffic stop.
According to the arrest citation, on Aug. 12, KSP Trooper Zachary Burgess observed the driver of a white Ford Transit, later identified as Brian Woodson, 44, of Fourth Street, Huntington, W.V., turn in the middle of the roadway on Ky. 194 East.
When Burgess safely caught up with the vehicle, he wrote, he observed the license plate decal to be expired.
As Burgess attempted to confirm the expiration through KSP Post 9 dispatch, the citation said, the operator of the vehicle turned into the driveway of a residence.
Burgess then activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, according to the citation, however, before he could place his vehicle in park, he observed the driver side door open and Woodson started to flee and run away.
Burgess then exited his vehicle, he wrote, and pursued Woodson on foot around the residence while giving verbal commands to stop running.
While running, the citation said, Woodson had a bag of an unknown white substance and he was ripping it up.
After several commands and no compliance, the citation said, Burgess deployed one cartridge of his agency issued Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW), but did not achieve Neuromuscular Incapacitation (NMI), however Woodson did react by yelling.
Burgess then deployed the second cartridge of his agency issued CEW, he wrote, this time achieving NMI and Woodson went to the ground.
Burgess then gave a loud verbal command to Woodson to put his hands behind his back, the citation said, at which time Woodson complied.
After the five second cycle completed, Burgess wrote, Woodson moved his hands.
With Burgess’ lack of knowledge of any weapons, the citation said, he then gave another one second arc and switch and again told Woodson to put his hands behind his back.
Woodson then placed his hands behind his back, according to the citation, and KSP Trooper Cornette placed him in handcuffs without further incident.
After placing Woodson in handcuffs, the citation said, Burgess and Cornette retraced Woodson’s steps and recovered and seized a large amount of what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine.
Additionally, the citation said, Woodson had approximately $1,665 in cash.
During the search of the vehicle, the citation said, Burgess located a very small amount of marijuana.
Woodson was then transported to and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first-offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and traffic charges.