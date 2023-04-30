A former Pikeville man who served as a teacher and volleyball coach in the Pikeville Independent Schools has been arrested on child pornography and exploitation charges in Georgia.
According to a statement from the Forsyth County, Georgia, sheriff’s office and schools district, on April 14, the sheriff’s office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as a priority 2, meaning time sensitive, about online sexual exploitation of a child. The tip identified the suspect as a teacher, the statement said.
According to the statement, the investigation revealed the suspect was James Andrew “Drew” Cecil of Cumming, Georgia, a teacher at Poole’s Mill Elementary School.
“The sheriff’s office worked with Forsyth County Schools to have Cecil removed from the classroom while the investigation was conducted,” the statement said.
On April 21, according to the statement, detectives obtained nine warrants for possession of child pornography and one warrant on a charge of sexual exploitation of children against Cecil, who was taken into custody that day without incident.
He was taken to the Forsyth County Jail and was held on a $55,200 bond. No children from the Forsyth County Schools District were involved with the investigation, the statement said.
Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble said in a statement that Cecil, who served as a teacher and volleyball coach in the district, left his employment in Pikeville in 2015, prior to Trimble’s arrival.
“We have not been contacted by anyone conducting the reported investigation, and are not aware of it being related to any events that took place in this district,” Trimble said. “However, the safety and protection of every child is always the top priority of our team and we will cooperate as much as possible with any involved law enforcement agency if contacted or needed.”
According to the Forsyth County Schools statement, Cecil taught and coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School from 2016 to 2021 and taught fourth grade at Poole’s Mill Elementary since 2021.
As of April 21, Forsyth County Schools said in the statement, Cecil is no longer employed with the district.