A Pike County man and woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
According to court documents, on July 24, Joshua B. Allen, 27, of North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, and Malinda S. Mounts, 45, of Deadening Fork, Pikeville, pleaded guilty in Lexington before U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
According to an affidavit filed in the case by an FBI Task Force officer, officers received information that Mounts was distributing a large quantity of methamphetamine (multiple pounds) and fentanyl from her residence, along with her boyfriend and business associate, Allen, who assisted in the trafficking and served as a means of protection and security for Mounts.
The officer wrote that investigators also learned that there were multiple firearms easily accessible and within close proximity to Mounts and Allen while drug transactions were performed. The document said police were able to conduct controlled transactions in which they purchased ounces of methamphetamine.
On Jan. 30, the affidavit said, police served a search warrant at the residence and interviewed Mounts, at which time she admitted to purchasing as much as 5 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 ounces at a time from her suppliers.
According to the affidavit, Allen told officers that he and Mounts had been involved in a verbal argument on the day before the search warrant was served over Allen’s growing suspicions that the couple was being investigated by law enforcement. As a result of the suspicions, the affidavit said Allen told officers, he had flushed approximately an ounce of methamphetamine down the toilet.
If convicted of the methamphetamine charge, the maximum sentence is 40 years in prison, with a minimum of five, and the firearm charge carries a potential prison sentence of between five years and life.
Both are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7.