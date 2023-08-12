After serving only seven months of his seven year sentence, a convicted felon was recently granted shock probation.
Michael K. Mills, 37, of Bent Branch Road, was sentenced to serve six years behind bars by Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall after being found guilty on charges he incurred while violating an emergency protection order in 2021.
According to an arrest citation in the case, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 responded to a call from a residence at Curt Tackett Road, Virgie, on June 2, 2021.
The caller advised she was in the process of divorcing her husband —- Mills — and that he was not supposed to be at the residence.
Upon arrival at the home, according to the citation, KSP Trooper Sheldon Thomas found Mills “passed out” on a couch inside the home with a baseball bat within reach.
The citation said Thomas found a shattered glass door, televisions on the ground with damage, a broken stove top and other property damage totaling greater than $1,000.
Although taken into custody immediately after the verdict was read on Aug. 17, Mills was released on a $5,000 or 10 percent cash bond following a hearing held before Hall the following day.
Mills reported to court for his sentencing on Oct. 20, where Judge Hall ordered him to serve the jury recommended six-year sentence and gave him until Nov. 4 to report to the jail.
However, Mills failed to report to the jail, and on Nov. 9, he was indicted on charges of first-degree bail jumping and second-degree persistent felony offender.
During a routine traffic stop conducted by KSP on Jan. 14, Mills was arrested on the charges of first-degree bail jumping and second-degree persistent felony offender, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court and traffic charges.
The new charges added another year onto Mills’ six year sentence.
On July 27, Mills appeared before Hall, requesting to be granted shock probation.
The victim spoke during the hearing.
“It is by the grace of God I decided not to move back in when I changed locks,” she said.
Daily, she continued, she wonders what would have happened had she and her children been home that day.
“It’s the ‘what if’ that I’m going to have to live with,” she said. “And not just me, his kids; they worry the same thing- ‘what if.’”
The aftermath of what Mills did to the home, she said, was traumatizing to see and process.
It has taken a mental and physical toll on her, she said, as well as her children.
Due to stress, she said, she now suffers from bleeding ulcers.
Her oldest son, she continued, has begun having episodes in which no medical cause can be found.
“He’s put us through torture,” she said. “At least now I can look at the kids and say, ‘he’s in jail, he can’t hurt you.’”
Mills defied family court and Hall’s orders, she said, and has been showing blatant disregard for his children.
“If he violated one court order, it makes me think he will violate another,” she said.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Goodman said Mills is not a good candidate for community supervision.
Goodman also pointed out Mills’ blatant violation of the court orders and the fact that he did not turn himself in, but was found at a double kwik.
“He will not listen to judges,” said Goodman. “And I do not think he will follow a probation officer.”
Additionally, Goodman said Mills has never apologized or taken responsibility for the damages he caused.
Unfortunately, Hall said, divorces sometimes become pretty violent.
Furthermore, Hall continued, Mills will not be behind bars forever.
When he does get out, Hall said, he wants Mills to work a job, pay child support and become someone his children can be proud of.
Hall issued his ruling on Aug. 2, granting Mills supervised shock probation.
Court documents show that the terms of Mills’ probation include catching up and making payments on his child support and completing 10 hours per month of community service in the area of carpentry.
After 12 months of supervised probation, court documents show, a review hearing will be held to evaluate amending to unsupervised.