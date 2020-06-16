Researchers from the University of Kentucky said they are asking for everyone’s help in learning how to prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus. The community, said UK representatives, is invited to complete a survey as part of the COVID-19 Prevention Project from Wellness, Health and You (WHY), an ongoing research project that seeks to understand how different life experiences affect well-being and health outcomes.

“Scientists and doctors still have much to learn about the COVID-19 virus. Our social nature is part of the problem — the virus spreads between people who are near each other — so it is very important that we understand what people doing to prevent infections,” said officials with the University of Kentucky. The COVID-19 Prevention Project, said UK Communications Director Mallory Powell, will ask about participants' efforts to protect themselves.

Taking the COVID-19 Prevention Survey is a way to help the worldwide effort to stop the pandemic, said UK representatives. The organization said they need people from all walks of life, especially groups that are often not included in health research, such as people from rural areas, people of color, the LGBTQIA community, people with disabilities and women, to participate in the project. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes. All information is kept private.

The survey is available at https://redcap.uky.edu/redcap/surveys/?s=PXEJXAHM7E&ctp=52. For more information, visit ukclinicalresearch.com or contact Mallory Powell at mallory.powell@uky.edu.