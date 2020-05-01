Community Action Agencies Across Kentucky, including those serving Eastern Kentucky, announce that the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has been extended again.

Expanded eligibility requirements make home energy assistance program available to more qualified residents across Kentucky, the agencies report, and applications will now be accepted through June 30, or until all funds are depleted.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families under unprecedented stress. They should not have to worry about how they will keep their lights on and cook for their children,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “That is why this new Spring LIHEAP couldn’t come at a better time. It will help take some of that stress off. When it is combined with other Community Action services, LIHEAP will really help families and communities in their efforts to recover and rebuild.”

The program, which is designed to help low-income households offset home energy costs, has increased income eligibility requirements to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The benefit amount awarded is based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.

Each year, the 23 Community Action agencies provide home energy assistance to over 100,000 Kentucky families through LIHEAP. Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. Qualified applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action outreach office for specific applications instructions.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:

• Proof of Social Security number or permanent residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

• Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

• The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Local residents can sign up for help at the following numbers:

•Floyd County: (606) 874-3595

•Pike County: (606) 663-2659

•Perry County: (606) 439-1362

•Johnson County: (606) 789-6515

For more information, visit, capky.org.