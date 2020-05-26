The Pike County Health Department has announced a total of 28 COVID-19 cases in the county so far, as of presstime May 26. The public is encouraged to continue taking important health precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Pike County Health Department has announced 28 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county so far, with 23 confirmed cases and five probable cases, which were identified through serology antibody testing. The department’s latest update was on Friday, May 22.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said during a public announcement on Friday that four of the 23 patients with confirmed positive cases still remain isolated and in recovery.

She encouraged the public to continue taking health precautions, especially as the state eases restrictions on public gatherings and gradually reopens public-facing facilities.

“To date, Pike County has done very well,” Riley said. “We’ve had great compliance, and we want to continue to provide guidance and updates for you so that, as a county, we can continue to move forward with the phasing safely.”

Riley encouraged Pike County residents to maintain good social distancing and follow the community’s unified five-C plan: “Civic duty, Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain.”

According to the plan, people should do their civic duty to protect themselves and their communities, remain calm, clean their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, cover their sneezes with a tissue and cough into a tissue or elbow and contain themselves by staying home when you are sick or have sick family members at home.

She advised the public to use reliable resources when seeking information about the virus, and she encouraged residents to wear cloth face masks while out in public in order to protect against the virus. Cloth face masks are meant to protect other people in case you are infected, though a cloth face mask is not a substitute for social distancing.

According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children younger than 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. The public is discouraged from using a face mask meant for a healthcare worker.

As of 5 p.m. on May 23, there have been 8,571 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 391 deaths. Statewide, 3,102 people have recovered from the virus, and 169,736 people have been tested for the virus, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com.

For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.