Pike County Schools District took immediate health precautions for its meal program earlier this month after an employee who worked at a site became exposed to COVID-19 from one of their family members who tested positive for the virus.

The district planned to distribute meals for its students during the week of April 6 — the week before the district’s spring break — and thousands of meals had been prepared at one of the sites that week in preparation for the high volume of meals to be served. However, at least one day before the meals were meant to be distributed, an employee who worked at one of the district’s sites reported to district officials that one of their family members had tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing them to the virus as well.

Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the district disposed of 9,000 breakfast and lunch meals in order to prevent possible exposure of the virus to its students and immediately closed down the site for at least three weeks.

“The state health department actually recommended that the meals would be OK, but we were just not comfortable because we just don’t want to take any chances,” Adkins said. “We’re gonna always err on the side of safety when it comes to our students. We’re keeping that site closed down for three weeks, and during that time, there will be a deep cleaning done on the entire site.”

As all Kentucky schools are closed for the remainder of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns, the district has continued to provide meals to its students, producing more than 40,000 meals every week. The district distributed more than 112,000 meals during the week before spring break, in order to provide enough breakfast and lunch meals to its students for two weeks.

The district requested to keep the location of the now-closed site hidden in order to protect the identity of the employee, who later tested positive for the virus. Adkins said that there are many employees from across the district who help to prepare the meals every week due to the large volume of meals that they need to prepare for their students. He said, though, that he believes the district has taken the right measures to protect their students.

“It takes an army,” Adkins said. “We practice social distancing and do everything the right way, but we have a lot of people that are involved.”

Pike County Schools Food Service Director Lisa Hess said that the district contacted health officials as soon as they learned of the possible exposure. Although health officials recommended that the food would be fine to serve, given the 24-hour period between when it was prepared and served to the public, she said the district disposed of the food — which was worth more than $16,000 — in order to ensure the safety of their students.

All workers who prepared food in the kitchen at the site, she said, have been sent home, while receiving pay, in order to ensure their safety. Although the recommended self-quarantine period for the site employees has since ended, the employees have not yet been asked to return and serve meals, which Hess said is another precaution that the district has taken.

“Because that employee showed no symptoms, we were allowed to keep the site open, but we went ahead and closed the site,” Hess said. “This was the night before curbside service. I trust the health department, but I just did not feel safe because there is still so much unknown about the coronavirus.”

Hess said that all components of the meals that are provided through curbside service are packaged beforehand. When families pick up their meals, she said the food service has a process that allows families to not come into direct contact with the employees, in order to protect their health and the health of her employees.

During curbside service, the packaged meals are placed on a table outside of the front of the building by food service employees, and families pick up the bags of food once the food has been placed down. After the bags have been taken by the family, a food service employee disinfects the tables in preparation for the bags to be placed for the next family.

Every week, while it has been closed, the district has continued serving more than 40,000 meals to its students in order to keep them fed during the pandemic. Hess said that she has noticed more students and families picking up meals at their 12 sites, and she believes the increase is directly related to the continuation of the pandemic. She said she also thinks that more families are coming in order to get food that their children will enjoy and that will be beneficial to their families, which she and the district’s food service have tried to provide.

“We have to meet their needs,” Hess said. “That’s why it’s so important for us to try to make sure that kids have food. Their basic needs have to be met, and then we want them to continue to learn even when they’re at home. Even families that might not have come before, now maybe one or both parents have no job, and I think it’s taken a period of time, too, for those who are unemployed to actually get their supplements. People who never needed help before need help now.”

Hess said that all of her employees have worked tirelessly during the pandemic, and she expressed gratitude for her employees and everyone involved in the process.

“They have done such a fantastic job,” Hess said. “Regardless of their own health and their own safety, I have had no one not want to feed the children on this staff. These people are doing it because they want to do it and because they care about the kids. They want to see that the children are fed. They just have the best attitude toward it.”