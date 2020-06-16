The Pike County Health Department reported that Pike County has reached 50 cases of COVID-19 so far, after 12 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend.

On June 12, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley gave a public announcement on the department’s Facebook page, announcing nine new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. While providing information about the cases, Riley said the linkage between the cases was the most concerning because it shows how the virus can spread.

“What is concerning for public health is that, of those nine, most of them have links to each other or other cases,” Riley said. “I want to urge Pike County citizens to please heed the public health guidance and our suggestions for how to remain safe.”

The next day, on June 13, the department announced three more cases of the virus, making the county’s total of confirmed cases at 50.

The nine COVID-19 cases included a 39 year-old male, 57 year-old female, 53 year-old male, 27 year-old female, 57 year-old male, 59 year-old male, 27 year-old female, 31 year-old male and 23 year-old female.

Of those nine cases, two patients — a 57 year-old male and the 59 year-old male — are currently hospitalized. Five patients are sick and recovering from home, and two patients were considered asymptomatic upon being tested and are staying isolated at home.

The next three confirmed cases included a 72 year-old male, a 76 year-old male and a 46 year-old female, who were all asymptomatic upon being tested.

“The last three cases have been notified and their direct contacts have been notified,” Riley said. “We are seeing more links to other cases since Memorial Day weekend.”

Pike County now has 50 cases of COVID-19, including 45 confirmed cases and five probable cases, which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. Of the 50 cases, 31 patients have recovered, 17 patients have active cases and two patients have died, as of Sunday, June 14.

Statewide, as of 4 p.m. on June 14, there were at least 12,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, 315 of which were newly confirmed Saturday, June 13. There have been at least 499 deaths from the virus in Kentucky so far, and at least 3,409 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus so far, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

The Pike County Health Department urged Pike County residents to continue taking health precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including social distancing and following the community’s unified five-C plan: “Civic duty, Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain.”

According to the plan, people should do their civic duty to protect themselves and their communities, remain calm, cover their sneezes with a tissue and cough into a tissue or elbow and contain themselves by staying home when you are sick or have sick family members at home. Riley also especially urged people to frequently clean their hands and clean areas that are touched more often.

She advised the public to use reliable resources when seeking information about the virus, and she encouraged residents to wear cloth face masks while out in public in order to protect against the spread of the virus.

“Those guidelines and suggestions are very strong suggestions. I urge Pike County citizens to heed our recommendations,” Riley said. “When we recommend wearing soft face coverings, face masks, while in confined areas or going indoors in buildings while around others, those suggestions are in alignment with world health organizations, the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), the state department of public health, as well as your local Pike County Health Department.”

The CDC recommends that everyone 2 years old and older wear a cloth face mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are out in the community. Due to the danger of suffocation, people should not put cloth face coverings or masks on children who are younger than 2 years old.

Cloth face masks should not be worn by anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, can’t move or is otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance. According to the CDC, cloth face masks are not a substitute for social distancing (maintaining six feet of distance from others), frequent hand washing or other daily preventive actions.

The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.

Pikeville’s Walmart, located at 254 Cassidy Boulevard, is also providing COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.