The Pike County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) on July 24, making the county’s total number of cases 185 so far.

Of the 185 cases, 172 are confirmed and 13 are considered “probable,” which were identified using antibody (serology) testing. 133 patients have recovered, 49 cases are active and three people have died so far. Of the active cases, three of the patients are currently hospitalized, and 46 are recovering from home.

The most recent 15 cases include:

• Minor-aged female (asymptomatic)

• 21 year-old male (symptomatic)

• 42 year-old male (asymptomatic)

• 47 year-old male (symptomatic)

• Minor-aged female (asymptomatic)

• 21 year-old male (symptomatic)

• 23 year-old male (symptomatic)

• 20 year-old male (asymptomatic)

• 38 year-old male (asymptomatic)

• Minor-aged male (asymptomatic)

• 53 year-old male (asymptomatic)

• 43 year-old male (symptomatic)

• 24 year-old male (symptomatic)

• 82 year-old female (symptomatic)

• 38 year-old female (symptomatic)

All 15 patients are recovering from home. For more information on the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

As of 4 p.m. July 23, statewide, 25,147 total positive cases of the virus have been reported in Kentucky, and 565,490 people have been tested for the virus so far, which makes the state’s test positivity rate at 4.94 percent.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the state’s test positivity rate is based on a seven-day rolling average, and it is used to determine the trends of the virus. The rate is determined by dividing the number of positive tests reported to KDPH in the previous seven days by the number of total tests reported to the KDPH in the previous seven days, and then multiplying by 100. To learn more, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

Also, statewide, as of July 23, 684 Kentuckians have died from the virus, and 7,046 Kentuckians have recovered so far.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.

According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.

The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.