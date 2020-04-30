Pikeville Medical Center has launched a drive-through COVID-19 testing program, which will open to the public next week.

The program launched this week, with efforts concentrated on testing first responders. The general public, according to PMC officials, will be able to take advantage of the program beginning next week.

According to a statement from PMC, the testing will be performed beside the Landmark Hotel at 172 South Mayo Trail behind the former Leonard Lawson Cancer Center. Appointments will not be required.

The testing will begin on Tuesday, May 5, and will be available every Tuesday through Friday until further notice. There will be 70 tests available each testing day and the hours are from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m., or until all daily allotments have been utilized.

According to PMC Director of Infectious Disease and Infection Control Dr. Fadi Al-Akhrass, the hospital’s intention is to do 70 tests a day, which he said will be its maximum capacity.

Al-Akhrass said that the area has pretty much been “sheltered” for quite a bit of time in order to help flatten curve of the COVID-19 virus and he believes all the measures thus far have been successful.

According to Al-Akhrass, this hands-on testing will be very impactful for the area for multiple reasons.

“Number one, we need to make proper medical decisions,” Al-Akhrass said. “Number two, we need to save resources for the area. And number three, this is going to be a great tool to isolate the positive cases, trace the contacts and then be able to quarantine them.”

If that can’t be done in a proper and timely fashion, Al-Akhrass said “we can’t re-open the area safely.”

According to Al-Akhrass, the hospital will be able to test anyone who is showing any type of symptoms, including the typical or atypical, something which he said will be great for this area.

“Doing this, I can immediately isolate the positive cases and then be able to work with the Pike County Health Department to track and trace all the contacts,” Al-Akhrass said. “So we’ll be able to prevent any spikes in the area.”

Al-Akhrass emphasized that, although it is important to be able to re-open the area, it is also important that it is done in a safe way. Al-Akhrass said that its still important to emphasize the “Five C’s” as its still a great way to help combat the spread of the virus.

Al-Akhrass said the drive-through testing is a great collaboration between the Pike County Health Department and PMC.

Another important aspect of the hand-on testing site, according to Al-Akhrass, is being able to figure the “true denominator” of the virus’s activity in the area.

“Without knowing the true activity in the area, we don’t know exactly how much of the COVID-19 virus we have,” Al-Akhrass said. “The more we test, the more we find out about the activity of this area.”

Al-Akhrass added that it’s of his opinion that the area’s next two weeks will be the “apex,” but having the tests on-hand will help combat the virus and cut down on the spikes.

“We need to re-open wisely, diligently and slowly because the safety of the community is very important to us,” Al-Akhrass said. “This is our primary attention, so I highly recommend that when we open, we do it the right way.”

Al-Akhrass stressed the importance of practicing the “Five C’s” and he “highly encouraged” individuals to wear a mask or some form of cloth barrier to help prevent spread of the infection as well when in public places where social distancing is difficult.