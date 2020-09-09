The Pike County Health Department issued a statement Sept. 8, warning of a possible exposure to COVID-19 linked to recent funeral events.

According to PCHD, the potential exposure is connected to funeral events that took place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 and a funeral that took place at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at Rogers Funeral Home, as well as a family dinner that took place after the Sept. 7 funeral.

“We are not mentioning the name of the deceased out of respect for the family,” said Tammy Riley, Pike County Public Health Director. “However, if you attended a funeral on those days during those times, there is risk for exposure, so we’re asking that you self-quarantine for 14 days. Please have heightened awareness of any new, oncoming symptoms. We encourage you to not ignore mild symptoms.”

Riley encouraged anyone who had any questions or concerns to call the Pike County Health Department at, (606) 437-5500. The health department is located at 119 River Drive. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.