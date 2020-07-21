The Pike County Schools Board of Education discussed some measures the district has taken to protect against COVID-19, including the district’s telemedicine grant, while thanking the community for their support in making donations to the district.

The board and Superintendent Reed Adkins discussed reopening and how the district is still taking steps to protect against COVID-19 for students who choose to return to in-person classes. Adkins said that the district has set aside funding that will be used for protecting against COVID-19.

Using that funding, he said, the district will hire one extra custodian for each of the district’s 22 buildings and every building will be subject to extra cleanings.

“Those people will be placed there as long as we’re going through this pandemic with the additional COVID money,” Adkins said. “We have some of the cleanest buildings in this state. If you look at some of our retail stores and things of that sort, they’re certainly not going to compare to the cleanliness of our school system. People are concerned about sending their children back to our schools and I understand that, but I do feel like we have extremely clean buildings.”

One of the district’s measures for protecting against COVID-19 is telemedicine, which the district has worked to add in every school building through a grant the district received last year. Adkins said that every school will have a telemedicine station this fall, and school nurses will be able to help students or staff get connected with doctors from the Pikeville Medical Center. The service will be able to be used by students and staff with no copays or bills.

Adkins said that he believes the district’s partnership with Pikeville Medical Center, along with the hospital’s donation of 300,000 masks to the district, will help the district in its fight against COVID-19 as they work to reopen schools.

“We’ve been working on this project, this grant, for about a year and a half, and we worry about how it will be received,” Adkins said. “One positive thing about the pandemic is that a lot of people now are doing doctors’ visits through telemedicine so people are becoming more comfortable with it. All of our children will have the opportunity to use it any time they want. … It’s going to be a really good partnership and it’s going to be really beneficial for our school system. It will also help us a lot with this pandemic.”

Adkins said that the district’s Re-entry Task Force is currently working on a reopening plan, and that the committee is comprised of many different parents, teachers, construction supervisors, safety supervisors, custodians, special education staff and other district employees in order to provide different perspectives and expertise into the plan.

“We’ve got a tremendous number of people who have all come together with different expertise to try to make sure that when we re-enter, that it is a safe environment and it’s done properly,” Adkins said.

Adkins and Assistant Superintendent Freddie Bowling said that the schools will also receive additional ionizers to help with cleaning.

“Every school already has ionizers, but with the extra cleaning that’s required from COVID, we’re going to be purchasing extra,” Bowling said. “Every school will get two to three extra so there should be plenty to go around.”

Bowling said that all of the school buses will receive additional cleaning supplies in order to help the drivers clean after every bus run.

“They will be required to clean after every bus run so there’s a lot of things that we’re ordering, but we’re going to take care of our kids no matter what,” Bowling said.

As the district works to reopen schools on Aug. 26, Adkins and Nancy Ratliff, the district’s finance director, expressed their appreciation for the community’s ongoing support. One example they mentioned is the Elkhorn Community Church, which dropped off 40 gallons of hand sanitizer and 20,000 face masks to the district on July 16 to help them in the fight against COVID-19.

Adkins acknowledged that the rules and guidance on reopening schools are frequently changing. As he thanked the community for its ongoing support, Adkins also asked the public for patience as they plan for the district’s reopening.

“The rules change daily, and it’s really fluid. The decisions we make today, they may not fit tomorrow,” Adkins said. “We would ask for patience and we would ask for a little bit of grace through this because it’s gonna look like we made mistakes, but in many of the cases, we’ve not made mistakes. It’s just that the rules have been changed, thus making us look like we messed up when really we made the right decision at that time.”

Adkins said that over 70 percent of parents and guardians who responded to the parents re-entry survey said that they will return their children to school this fall, and he said those responses give him optimism about the fall.

“We’re going to do the best we can,” Adkins said. “We feel like we’ll continue to get guidance from the state department, the governor’s office and certainly if we get back out, we’re going to have to follow it, but at the local level, we have done everything we can. We’ve done our due diligence to make sure that we did the right thing for these kids.”