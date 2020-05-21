The City of Pikeville plans to reopen its parks, playgrounds and tennis courts starting June 8, after keeping them closed to the public for about two months.

Pikeville City Tourism announced the plan to reopen these public outdoor areas on its social media. The areas were closed to the public starting around mid-March in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

All visitors to these areas are still highly encouraged to practice good social distancing and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.