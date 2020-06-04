After closing to the public on March 17, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones’ office announced on June 4 that the Pike County Courthouse will reopen to the public on Monday, June 8.

The reopening order only applies to the Pike County Courthouse, located on Main Street in Pikeville.

While the courthouse will reopen, county employees and visitors to the courthouse will note new requirements and changes to the way they enter the building. Those requirements, according to the order, include:

• All offices located in the Pike County Courthouse must comply with the Healthy at Work Requirements for Government Offices and Agencies issued by Gov. Andy Beshear.

• All Pike County Fiscal Court employees entering the Pike County Courthouse will comply with the Healthy at Work Requirements for Government Offices and Agencies and will also wear the appropriate employee identification badge.

• All county, state and federal employees reporting to work at the Pike County Courthouse will comply with the Healthy at Work Requirements for Government Offices and Agencies and will also wear the appropriate employee identification badge.

• All customers or visitors entering the Pike County Courthouse will be required to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and have a temperature of less than 100.4 degrees.

• As we reopen Pike County, we strongly urge all Pike County citizens to practice social distancing, when in crowds and gatherings wear a mask, and wash hands frequently.