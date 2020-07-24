A new program through the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. could help Eastern Kentuckians and their spouses affected by layoffs from the current COVID-19 pandemic.

ReWork EKY is a new program that aims to help dislocated workers and their spouses find new employment or train for a new career, and it will focus on virtual career counseling, remote work, online training and work-from-home careers.

The program, which will be administered through EKCEP and its partners, is funded by a $2.4 million share of the National Dislocated Worker Grant, which was awarded to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet from the U.S. Department of Labor.

EKCEP Executive Director Jeff Whitehead issued a statement on the new program, saying that it aims to help the large number of unemployed people in the 23-county service area who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a trying time for our region — not only are we facing staggering unemployment numbers, but we’re also having to rethink how we work to find these people employment,” Whitehead said. “We have to reimagine, refocus and reinvigorate Eastern Kentucky’s workforce and economy. With ReWork EKY, we’ll be able to better assess our clients remotely, as well as help them and our businesses find ways to make working from home work for them.”

According to EKCEP, the program will promote virtual career and workforce services, and they aim to train workers and businesses on transitioning to remote work via Teleworks USA and secure remote-work job placements for workers.

To train those affected by COVID-19, EKCEP said in a statement that they will use additional higher-skill, online training through existing partnerships with several higher-education providers in the region.

ReWork EKY will also work with local health departments and other agencies to create paid, temporary humanitarian job opportunities for dislocated workers, according to EKCEP.

“These opportunities could involve jobs that will help these departments and agencies with pressing needs due to their growing COVID-19-related workloads, such as food and medication delivery and other duties as determined,” according to EKCEP.

Those who have been affected by employment layoffs from COVID-19 are being asked to register in Kentucky Career Edge, a virtual career services platform, in order to be better served through the program. Clients must:

• Visit, ekcep.us/careeredge.

• Click on “Create Account.”

• Click on “ePortfolio.”

• Complete the checklist.

• Under the “Program” field, make sure “COVID-19 Layoff” is selected.

• Click on “Career Cluster.”

• Complete a short assessment.

ReWork EKY will contact the applicant at the information that they provide. For help or more information, email, ReWorkEKY@ekcep.org.

ReWork EKY’s partners include EKCEP, Teleworks USA, SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) and others. EKCEP is a non-profit workforce development agency headquartered in Hazard that serves 23 counties in Appalachia. For more information, call EKCEP at, (606)436-5751, or visit the agency’s website at, www.ekcep.org.