Local officials said during a COVID-19 update aired on Pike TV June 9 that the county’s activity level with the virus remains relatively low but, they cautioned, people’s activities and choices in the coming days will have a great deal of impact on the disease’s activity in coming weeks.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said during the update that Pike County has seen a total of 38 cases of COVID-19, with 33 of those being confirmed and five been identified as probable through serology testing. Out of those cases, Riley said, 28 have recovered, while two died and eight remain active.

Riley said that the health officials continue to monitor the virus’ activity in the area but they understand the need to reopen the economy.

“We knew we would see more cases as the economy reopened and ... regulations were relaxed,” she said.

Since reopenings began the week prior to Memorial Day, Riley said, the county has seen 10 new cases diagnosed, and that was expected, but serves as a reminder that caution is still needed.

“It’s slow, it could have been worse, but we are seeing a steady uptick of cases,” she said. “What we don’t want to see is a spike.”

Riley said that the CDC guidelines, including wearing masks, keeping social distance and handwashing, are things to which people must continue to pay attention.

“Those practices are more important now than they ever have been,” Riley said.

Pikeville Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said the goal remains to keep the area safe and people’s choices will make a difference in that. Making the choice to wear a mask, keep your hands clean and come into contact with other people in outdoor, rather than indoor settings, will help keep cases down.

Even considering that, he said, those who are at-risk for the worst effects of the disease or who have someone at-risk at home must take precautions.

“This is not the same risk like the general population,” he said.

Pikeville Medical Center, Al Akhrass said, has administered 3,700 COVID tests with only 15 positives, which he said indicates low activity.

But, he said, the decisions made today affect that number tomorrow.

“That percentage can vary based on our behavior,” he said. “The goal is enjoy summer, do activities, but please be diligent with what you’re doing.”

Al Akhrass encouraged people to get out and partake in outdoor activities, but to do so safely. Water activities are safe in general, but social distancing must still be maintained.

“Water activity is very safe,” he said. “However, you have to keep the 6 foot distance in the water.”

Al Akhrass also said he wants to remind people that the disease is still present and is still a threat.

“This is a serious illness; this is easily contracted,” he said.

Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that while the city’s parks were never completely closed during the last few months, those activities that were restricted are being opened up, such as the playground equipment in city parks. That, however, is not being done without work on part of the city.

“We’re sanitizing those on a daily basis, multiple times throughout the day,” he said. “It’s been very important to us all along that people have some form of outdoor recreation.”

Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the county is not yet ready to reopen its parks’ playground equipment and other activities, simply because of staffing.

“We, at this point, do not believe we’re in a position to reopen the parks and the playgrounds because we do not have the manpower to make sure they’re cleaned and sanitized,” Jones said.

The Pike County Courthouse reopened to public business on June 8, with several restrictions, including the requirement that visitors have their temperature checked before entry and wear masks while still inside.

Jones also encouraged Pike residents to both vote, with in-person absentee and mail-in voting currently underway, and the in-person primary election is set for May 23, and also to fill out their census form.

To view the update, visit, https://livestream.com/piketvlive/events/9168495/videos/207220474.