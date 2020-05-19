The state of Kentucky is in the process of reopening from statewide closure orders, with more public-facing businesses and agencies being allowed to reopen under specific health guidelines.

However, as businesses and agencies reopen, state health officials warn Kentuckians that they should not expect “business as usual.” Health precautions must be put in place and health guidelines must be followed by all agencies, restaurants and businesses in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gov. Andy Beshear said he wants the state to conduct a “safe and sustainable reopening” of the economy while continuing to fight against COVID-19.

“Our goal is to reopen Kentucky’s economy in a gradual and safe way, to ensure that we can get people back to work,” Beshear said. “But at the same time, we acknowledge none of us have ever seen a worldwide pandemic like this in our lifetime.”

State officials said that people should be prepared for state and local public health orders to be extended, amended or changed as needed to protect public health, according to the “Healthy At Work” initiative website.

For all guidelines, visit the Kentucky Governor’s Office website on the “Healthy At Work” initiative at, https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work.

The schedule for reopening is as followed:

• May 9, 2020 - Places of worship,

• May 11, 2020 - Construction, horse racing, manufacturing and distribution, office-based businesses (50 percent capacity), pet grooming and boarding, photography and vehicle or vessel dealerships.

• May 18, 2020 - Government offices/agencies.

• May 20, 2020 - Funeral and memorial trial services, retail.

• May 22, 2020 - Restaurants (33 percent capacity + outdoor seating), groups of 10 people or fewer are allowed to gather legally.

• May 25, 2020 - Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons, massage therapy, nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors.

• June 1, 2020 - Auto/Dirt Track Racing, Aquatic Centers, bowling alleys, fishing tournaments, fitness centers, Kentucky State Park lodges, movie theaters, Salato Wildlife Education Center.

• June 11, 2020 - Kentucky Horse Park, Kentucky State Park Campgrounds, Otter Creek.

• June 15, 2020 - Some childcare, youth sports (low touch and outdoors).

• July (specific date not specified yet) - Bars, groups of 50 people or fewer legally allowed to gather.