Practices for all other sports remain limited through Aug. 2

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) will continue to allow limited practices for fall sports teams through at least Aug. 2.

The 2020 high school golf season will start on time on July 31.

Preparing for the 2020-21 schoolyear and fall sports seasons, the KHSAA Board of Control conducted a work session and meeting on Friday.

"We’re playing this fall," KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said during the work session. "We’re going to participate in athletics and activities this fall. We don’t know what it’s going to look like, but we’re going to.”

Currently, high school sports teams are allowed to have non-contact practices in groups of 50 or less. The KHSAA voted Friday to limit athletes to six hours of practice per week through Aug. 2.

"It does not appear wise for us to take any steps that would allow more activity than is currently going on," Tackett commented. "That’s uncomfortable. People don’t want to hear that."

The KHSAA proposed that for games cancelled because of COVID-19, it will be no contest, no forfeit would be recorded and no fees required — except in tournament play.



The KHSAA made no change to Bylaw 9 as a result of COVID-19. Basketball players can continue to attend one-day events but can't play for their AAU/travel teams during the schoolyear. Also, the KHSAA will not amend its transfer rule due to the virus.

Tackett urged residents of the state to do their part to ensure everyone's safety, saying, “If our state wants high school sports, you’re going to have to follow the CDC recommendations on masking, on distancing, on hand-washing. That’s it."

The next KHSAA Board of Control meeting will be held in late-July or early-August.