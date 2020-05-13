During their meeting on Tuesday, May 12, Tug Valley Road Runners Club board members decided to not altogether cancel or postpone the 2020 Hatfield McCoy Marathon as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of cancellation or postponement, said TVRRC President and HM Race Director Alexis Batausa, a decision was made to hold a "virtual" HM Marathon which will entail runners registering for and finishing one or even all the event's five different races between now and Aug. 31.

"All of us really hate how all this has worked out, but in Kentucky they are limiting groups to only 10 people West Virginia is limiting groups to 25, which is to reduce travel and the transmission of the virus," Batausa said.

"It's really unfortunate to have to make this decision, but we believe it was the right one for everyone's safety and health during this time."

For more on this story, check out Friday's edition of the News-Express.