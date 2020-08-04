Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman have started an initiative that calls for Kentuckians to donate face masks to local school districts in order to help school staff, teachers and students against COVID-19 in the upcoming school year.

Beshear spoke about the new statewide initiative called “Coverings for Kids,” in which Kentuckians are asked to donate face masks, handmade or purchased, to local school districts as a way to provide face masks at no cost to the districts. She said that it will help provide masks to students and staff who may not be able to have one upon returning to school.

“Today, I ask for your help as we seek to support Kentucky’s students, educators and staff,” Beshear said. “We are seeing rising COVID-19 cases in our children. As a parent, this is frightening, and I know you all feel the same. I know our teachers, faculty and staff are worried about safety precautions, too. … Because of these concerns, it’s more important than ever that we are proactive in preparing our schools for a safe return when that time eventually comes.”

Upon returning to school this fall, all students in the first grade and older must wear a face mask or facial covering. This statewide policy may only be adjusted for students who have a previous medical condition that makes it difficult to wear one. All educators and staff are also required to wear a face mask or facial covering upon returning to school.

“While wearing a mask is one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, there are circumstances where obtaining a mask may not be possible for everyone,” Beshear said. “This pandemic has already affected so many Kentucky families, and we must reduce additional barriers in keeping our kids safe.”

Kentuckians are encouraged to donate masks that include child sizes and adult sizes, in order to fit older students, educators and staff, as well as younger students.

According to the “Coverings for Kids” website, most school districts will have a collection point in their central office, and a person responsible for collecting donations. School districts will either have drop-off information on their website, or people can contact them directly on how to donate.

For more information on where, why and how to donate masks to local Kentucky school districts, visit, firstlady.ky.gov/coveringsforkids.