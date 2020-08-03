WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Mingo County Health officials have confirmed the third COVID-19 related death in Mingo County. Health officials said the third death, reported Monday, Aug. 3, was a 43 year-old male who died while hospitalized at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.

Health officials said the man was first reported a positive case on July 21. The county's first COVID-19 related death, health officials noted, was on April 15 with its second occurring on June 12.

MCHD Administrator Keith Blankenship said there were 31 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed for July 27 through Aug. 2. He said these 31 new cases follow the 16 confirmed over the weekend, July 25-26.

Blankenship said these new occurrences to date bring Mingo County up to 152 positive cases overall and include a total of 130 for the month of July. Only 17 total positive cases had been confirmed at the end of June.

Blankenship said the 31 latest occurrences include patients with and without symptoms. All the individuals are isolating, he said, and the MCHD is currently in communication with all those people who have been in contact with them.

All close contacts, he added, will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, 2,759 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 2,603 of those having been determined negative.

There have now been 152 positive cases, with two probable cases still pending. There have now been three COVID-19 related deaths, and there have been 43 recoveries. Currently there are 76 active cases in Mingo County.

As continues to be the procedure, health officials are asking that residents maintain their practice of social distancing, wear face coverings when applicable, and to follow all the governor's executive orders. Those who feel they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider or their local healthcare clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at, www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus Residents may also call the Mingo County Health Department at, (304) 235-3570.