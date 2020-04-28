During a press conference April 27, Pikeville Medical Center CEO and Vice President Donovan Blackburn addressed furloughs the hospital announced last week.

In a statement issued Friday, the hospital announced that it was furloughing approximately 200 employees beginning April 26 due to the economic factors involved in the response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. During the April 27 press conference, Blackburn spoke in detail about the decision and how it will impact the hospital.

Blackburn said the hospital’s decision was similar to that already made by approximately 191 hospitals nationwide.

“Ours is a little bit, I think, probably more thought out than most, because my number one priority is to protect our best and most valued asset, which is our employees and our staff,” Blackburn said.

He pointed out that, although the hospital has not been performing many of the procedures and services that typically provide the revenue which funds it since the COVID-19 response began, the hospital’s expenses have continued.

“The one area that is usually somewhat controllable is payroll,” he said.

In a furlough, Blackburn said, the hospital’s employees are not separated from their job and are still on payroll, but are simply not working at this time. They also retain benefits. The need for those employees to not be at work, he said, is expected to change, especially in light of the decision by Gov. Andy Beshear to allow medical facilities to begin offering some non-emergency services beginning April 27, as well as plans being put into place now.

“As business continues to ramp up, our furloughed folks we’ll start to call back,” he said. “As you’re able to open businesses, you have to be able to have that staff in order to provide those services.”

Blackburn said that the announcement of the phase one opening by Beshear actually prevented the furlough of 55 employees who were set to be among those furloughed on April 26.

During the month of April, Blackburn said, the hospital has been nearly 100 percent focused on COVID-19.

“Our forecast for April is disastrous,” Blackburn said. “We will lose multiple, multiple millions of dollars. Every hospital across the country is in the same position. The stimulus package that was passed will not cover ... what we project to lose.”

Even with the advent of telehealth services, Blackburn said, the hospital’s clinic business is just at a third of what it normally is. That is coupled with reductions in service usage in all areas, including the hospital’s emergency room and heart services, which has led to concerns about health issues being ignored as people don’t receive normal care.

“We’ve got people, probably, at home that are having heart issues, strokes and small heart attacks and things such as that who aren’t coming in and getting the treatment that they need,” he said.

The efforts to flatten the curve of infections with COVID-19 has been successful, Blackburn said, but has caused a secondary side effect for PMC that now the hospital is like a “huge engine with no fuel going in.”

Despite that, Blackburn said, the hospital kept its staffing at normal levels for as long as possible in case the extra help was needed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of April 27, Blackburn said, the hospital could begin offering numerous services which had been suspended in the COVID-19 preparations, including: Diagnostic treatment; physical therapy; optometry; radiology; urgent and non-urgent emergent procedures; in-person office visits; ambulatory visits and pre-anesthesia testing services.

With planning in place right now, he said, there are hopes that, in coming weeks, the hospital will be able to restore many services to as normal as possible.

“We will start some (surgeries) by the last part of this week,” Blackburn said. “But by the middle of the upcoming month, we hope to be back and fully operational — the ‘new’ fully.”

Because of measures passed by the government in response to the historic levels of unemployment, Blackburn said, many employees will be eligible to receive benefits that will keep them paid at or above the levels at which they were employed before.

Those employees, he said, will be called back as the hospital opens services up.

Blackburn said that although the hospital is only doing half the volumes it was before COVID-19, the hospital has retained a total of 2,600 active, working employees, compared to the 3,000 it typically has.

“The concern is ... that we don’t have adequate staff to take care of our patients,” he said. “It’s the opposite, 100 percent the opposite. I still have more-than-adequate staff based on our volumes.”

Blackburn said that the hospital is aware that it cannot afford to let its people go.

“We have a difficult time, the way it is, hiring,” he said. “Every single person, and every cog in this wheel, matter ... My feeling is that, because of normal attrition, we’re going to have to have actually more than the 200 to 300 employees who were impacted by this over the next two or three months.”