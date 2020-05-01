Public housing authorities serving residents in Floyd, Pike, Johnson and Perry counties collectively received more than $500,000 through the federal CARES Act.

They are among more than 100 housing authorities that received about $12.6 million in relief from the bipartisan bill, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reported in an April 30 press release.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a press release on May 1, reporting the release of $685 million nationally from the CARES Act to help public housing authorities prepare for, prevent and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks in their facilities. That press release listed the following disbursements for local housing authorities:

•Housing Authority of Hazard: $113,900

•Housing Authority of Paintsville: $102,400

•Housing Authority of Prestonsburg: $64,400

•Housing Authority of Martin: $52,000

•Housing Authority of Pikeville: $116,800

The funding is part of the CARES Act's Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program, McConnell reported.

The funds will be used by housing authorities to "support prevention and preparation services" for residents, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in public housing and support "the health and safety" of those families in public housing across the state, McConnell reported.

"The coronavirus is a health and economic crisis that is impacting every Kentuckian. I’m proud that my CARES Act is delivering vital funds to help the most vulnerable in communities across Kentucky,” McConnell said in the press release. “I’m grateful to the dedicated individuals and organizations who serve those in need, especially during these challenges times. Kentuckians are stepping up to help their neighbors, and I continue to be inspired by their service. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue to support their work in the Senate.”

Kentucky Housing Corporation Interim Executive Director Lisa A. Beran said the funding is essential.

“This CARES Act funding is essential to help keep Kentuckians safe during the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery. Kentucky Housing Corporation and public housing authorities throughout the Commonwealth are grateful for this supplemental funding. Many of the people we serve have lost their jobs and are fearful that they might also lose their homes. This funding will help to ease that worry. It will provide families, seniors, and those with disabilities the relief and stability they need in these challenging and difficult times,” her statement said.