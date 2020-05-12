On Tuesday, Pike County leaders held a forum in the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom to provide an update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how the county response is going.

During the forum, which was moderated by Appalachian Newspapers Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones was joined by Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley and Pikeville Medical Center’s Director of Infectious disease and infection control Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass as they provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials discussed several topics including the reopening of county businesses and what that is going to look like moving forward under Gov. Andy Beshear’s tentative reopening plan. The officials offered tips on what residents can do or continue doing to help ensure that once “we ease back into our lives” that everyone is also being precautious and still adhering to to the guidelines set forth by local, state and federal officials.

Al Akhrass said that the hospital has been seeing more cases now that the testing capacity for the area has increased. However, he said testing is vital because each result helps provide a “puzzle piece” to healthcare officials, which better helps them to understand the virus and its parameters.

“Each test result is a piece of a puzzle,” Al Akhrass said. “You need to collect all the pieces together to have the full picture. Without having all these pieces, we have no idea exactly what the activity is in this area.”

According to Riley, the information the health department has found suggests that individuals ranging from 20 years old to 70 years old, specifically in Pike County, are the ones who have been most affected by the virus. She added that, given the research, there is a “slight prevalence” towards females regarding contracting the virus. She added that, as testing has picked up in the area and more cases are being discovered, more asymptomatic individuals are being found, which aren’t just “young 20-something individuals.”

“It can attack any age, any person,” Al Akhrass said. “Because we still have a lot to know about the virus.”

With testing increasing and thus more positive cases being discovered, Vanderbeck asked if “it’s too soon” to reopen many of the county businesses which were forced to shut their doors following the outbreak of the virus and the restrictions from Beshear and local officials which followed. However, Jones said that the sooner individuals can get back to work the better shape the county as a whole will be in. However, Jones said that because some of the restrictions are “loosening up,” that doesn’t mean that individuals should commence day-to-day operations without caution.

“I believe that the social distancing restrictions that were in place are one of the reasons we only have 23 cases currently,” Jones said. “But here’s what concerns me — every business has been affected, even my business has been affected. We’re going to be recovering from this for years.

“This is a disease that nobody can predict how its going to affect the person who catches it,” Jones added.

Jones said the economy “has to open back up” and he believes the “phased approach” Beshear elected to go with is a logical way to do that. But, as the economy opens back up, an increase in cases could lead to an increase in restrictions. According to Jones, individuals and business owners need to be smart and diligent in reopening to ensure more restrictions do not follow and Pike County can reach Beshear’s final phase which would see nearly all businesses reopen around the first of July.

The full forum is available via Pike TV's social media channels and will air again on the station at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. For more details, check out Friday's edition of the News-Express.