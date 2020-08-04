The Pike County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 2, making the county’s total number of cases at 240 so far, as of 5 p.m. Aug. 4.

Of the 240 total cases, 55 cases are considered active, 182 patients have recovered and three people have died from the virus so far. 211 cases are confirmed and 29 are considered “probable,” identified using antibody (serology) testing.

Of the seven most recent cases, one patient is hospitalized, and all other patients are recovering from home. The new cases include an 80 year-old female (asymptomatic), 53 year-old female (symptomatic), minor-aged male (symptomatic), 47 year-old female (symptomatic), minor-aged female (symptomatic), minor-aged male (symptomatic) and 39 year-old male (symptomatic).

Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.

The Pikeville Medical Center and the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center are providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for anyone wishing to get tested. PMC testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the McDonald’s located at 101 Baird Avenue, and ARH testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 260 Hospital Drive in South Williamson.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.

For more information on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19, including statewide testing locations and other resources, visit, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.