Pike County Health Departments officials said late Thursday, Aug. 20, that there has been potential COVID-19 exposure at the South Williamson Walmart.

PCHD Public Health Director Tammy Riley said the dates for potential exposure are Aug. 13, Aug. 15, Aug. 16, and Aug. 19., from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.

While the risk of exposure was significantly higher during these dates and times, Riley said the risk is also very low, particularly if patrons and employees wore face coverings and they wore them correctly--covering both nose and mouth--and maintained proper social distancing while in the store.

Riley said people who were potentially exposed should monitor for signs and symptoms as well as take advantage of testing opportunities at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical's and Pikeville Medical Center's drive-thru testing sites.

"Walmart officials have been extremely cooperative and compliant and I would like to thank them for their hard work," she said.

"Again, the risk is very low, especially if face coverings were worn correctly and proper social distancing was maintained, but out of an abundance of caution we wanted to make the public aware of the potential risk."