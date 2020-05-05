THESE REVISIONS ARE IN PLACE FOR THE PERIOD OF MAY 1 to MAY 31.

THESE POLICIES WILL BE REVIEWED REGULARLY FOR EXTENSION AFTER THAT PERIOD OR REVISION DURING THAT PERIOD AS NECESSARY AS STATE, FEDERAL AND CDC POLICIES AND DIRECTIVES CHANGE

RESTRICTIONS ON THE USE OF THE CAMPUS OF ANY KHSAA MEMBER SCHOOL OR ON PROPERTY OWNED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF ANY MEMBER SCHOOL, OR ITEMS RELATED TO SPORT OR SPORT-ACTIVITY PARTICIPATION DURING THIS PERIOD-

1 Facilities on school-owned property including competition and practice facilities, weight rooms and similar, as well as those facilities managed or in any way owned by the school or school system (all schools grades 6-12) shall remain closed for use related to sports or sport-activities in any manner through at least May 31;

2 These steps may sunset earlier if allowed by the Governor’s orders related to the phase-in steps of resuming activity, which will likely be after Phase 1 of the phases as defined by the federal government, state government, or CDC directives;

3 Coaches may not be involved at those facilities, other than necessary maintenance that can be done using acceptable social distance regulations;

4 School facilities, uniforms, nicknames, transportation or equipment, may not be used in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity; and

5 In order to consider the resumption of on-campus activities or change the restrictions on participants or coaches as the Commissioner and Board of Control discuss the periods beyond May 31, the following factors will be considered:

The status of the Governor’s statement on the record that no athletics be able to be held until at least July (April 29, 2020 briefing);

The status of the Governor’s statement on the record about competitive athletics (April 28) not being included until AT LEAST the conclusion of Phase 1;

The status of the Governor’s recommendation for the closing of all school-owned property to schools and all activities through June 30, 2020, is not revised or rescinded;

The ability of facilities, participants and coaches to strictly adhere to all state guidelines in place during this situation .

The ability of facilities, participants and coaches to strictly adhere to all federal guidelines for re-opening.

The ability of facilities, participants and coaches to strictly adhere to all CDC recommendations for hosting events – (which currently limit events to ten people through at least phase one of the economic recovery periods).

The ability to strictly adhere to all county, school/school district, local health department, and local municipality regulations (which will likely require written consultation with the appropriate county, school district, or municipality officials or info listed at the county, school/school district or municipality websites).

RESTRICTIONS ON ROSTERED PARTICIPANTS AND THEIR ACTIVITY RELATED TO SPORT OR SPORT-ACTIVITIES AT ANY MEMBER SCHOOL, LOCATION OR FACILITY OWNED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF A MEMBER SCHOOL DURING THIS PERIOD-

1 Students shall not participate in any organized element of sport or sport-activity or organized, semi-organized or informal competition in any sport or sport-activity in any format at any member school location or any facility owned by the Board of Education of a member school; and

2 Students may not use any school or school system owned athletic or sport or sport-activity related equipment at any member school location or any facility owned by the Board of Education of a member school.

SPECIFIC RESTRICTIONS ON COACHES (PAID OR UNPAID, ALL LEVELS GRADES 6-12) DURING THIS PERIOD

1 No activity may be required of student-athletes at any location, on or off a school campus;

2 Students may not receive in-person coaching or training from school personnel (either salaried or non-salaried) in any KHSAA sanctioned sport or sport-activity; and

3 Coach and Player interaction should be restricted to virtual / distance methods, but are not restricted in terms of content, only restricted in terms of being bound to only enrolled students at the school.

INTERPRETIVE GUIDANCE FOR MEMBER SCHOOLS, STUDENT-ATHLETES, AND COACHES

1 School representatives should also be mindful that currently, NCAA recruiting activities have been suspended by the NCAA through the end of May;

2 Postseason wrap-up activities, celebrations, the return of uniforms and equipment, and recognition events relating to a sport or sport-activity team at a school may only be held in compliance with formal guidance issued by the Kentucky Department of Education (https://khsaa.org/04-30-20-covid-19-end-of-year-resources-and-guidance/), and in compliance with all state, federal, CDC, local government and local health department guidelines, including but not limited to, the number of participants;

3 This restricted period would not preclude announcements regarding school grants-in-aid and/or scholarships for athletes to move to institutions of higher learning as long as those announcements are done solely electronically or if held in person, held in compliance with formal guidance issued by the Kentucky Department of Education (which will be forwarded to member schools upon receipt by KHSAA), and in compliance with all state, federal, CDC, local government and local health department guidelines, including but not limited to, the number of participants;

4 This restricted period does not preclude communication between school, athletic department, and coaching representatives to team members and/or communication within the families of players on the current roster;

5 This restricted period allows for instruction and communication that may include video and other methods of staying in touch with team members as well as guidance for maintaining physical fitness and readiness for sports or sport-activities, provided such is not mandatory;

6 This restricted period does not preclude normal and expected maintenance exclusively by adults on school playing facilities, provided that this is not restricted by the Governor and in compliance with all state, federal, CDC, local government and local health department guidelines, including but not limited to, the number of participants;

7 This restricted period does not preclude allowing the student to use the uniform issued by the school to that student in the promotion of “senior” or other recognition opportunities during this period, up to and including the school allowing the student-athlete to keep the uniform as personal property, as long as all activity is held in compliance with formal guidance issued by the Kentucky Department of Education (which will be forwarded to member schools upon receipt by KHSAA), and in compliance with all state, federal, CDC, local government and local health department guidelines, including but not limited to, the number of participants;

8 This restricted period does not preclude normal administrative roles by adult representatives that can be done remotely or done as part of assigned duties within the district or school policies such as scheduling, uniform and equipment procurement, and business operations for current and future seasons; and

9 This restricted period continues the prohibition on tryouts for sport-activities through the period but does not prohibit the distribution of cheer and dance routines and other elements that will, after all restricted periods are concluded, allow for team tryout assessment.

GUIDANCE TO PARENTS AND PARTICIPANTS REGARDING NON-SCHOOL COMPETITION

1 All involved in any competition or participation away from school facilities should be aware of and adhere to all published guidelines as enumerated including:

The status of the Governor’s statement on the record that no athletics be able to be held until at least July (April 29, 2020 briefing);

The status of the Governor’s statement on the record about competitive athletics (April 28) not being included until AT LEAST the conclusion of Phase 1;

2 Students at KHSAA member schools as well as parents and others (including coaches) should be mindful that you do not avoid the perils of this virus by simply changing shirts and no longer wearing a school uniform;

3 Parents and others involved in non-school competition that is not held in state during this time should insist on adherence to the following standards before participation:

The ability of the event to be properly permitted by local authorities;

The ability of the event and event organizers to strictly adhere to all state guidelines in place during this situation.

The ability of the event and event organizers to strictly adhere to all federal guidelines for re-opening.

The ability of the event and event organizers to strictly adhere to all CDC recommendations for hosting events – (which currently limit events to ten people).

The ability of the event and event organizers to strictly adhere to all county, school/school district, and local municipality regulations (which will likely require written consultation with the appropriate county, school district or municipality officials or info listed at the county, school/school district or municipality websites).

GUIDANCE TO PARENTS AND PARTICIPANTS CONCERNING NON-SCHOOL PERSONNEL WITH PRIVATE INSTRUCTION

1 Private instruction by non-school coaching personnel is at the discretion of the individual when such is not held on school property.

2 Participants should realize that instructors are likely considered non-essential, forward-facing enterprises under the current state, federal and CDC directives and guidelines, and as stated by the office of the Governor as of April 29, 2020, “Currently, private instruction at an individual’s home or at a facility is prohibited. All should continue to follow the Governor’s daily press conferences and the issuance of any further orders or directives for any updates.”

3 All involved should insist on these individuals adhering to all public state, federal, and CDC guidelines.

The information related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) is ever-evolving, and changes happen quickly. We will inform all stakeholders if there are any changes in circumstances. We are hopeful that with all of the collaborative efforts of the citizens of our Commonwealth, we see this situation subside sooner rather than later, and we will continue to be leaders in that journey. We also encourage all Kentucky citizens to pay close attention to the CDC and Kentucky health information at kycovid19.ky.gov and strictly adhere to those CDC guidelines, which are always subject to revision as we learn more about the virus.

All citizens are encouraged to keep current on the events surrounding the pandemic and to watch the updates each day at 5 p.m. ET on KET or your local network affiliate.